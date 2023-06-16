A woman was assaulted by a woman she was drinking with at the defendant's home on July 12 last year.

Sharon Roberta Smylie (32), of Chichester Park West, Ballymena, who had a previous record for assaults, was sentenced at the town's Magistrates Court for assault.

The victim fled the house leaving her purse behind and the defendant was also charged with fraud by using her bank card to order food worth £20 on the night of July 12.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A prosecutor told the court the victim said she had been at the defendant's home drinking and after an argument she was slapped on the face by Smylie.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The woman told police she was then pulled to the ground by the hair and dragged "by the hair" from the kitchen to the living room before being kicked in the back and stomach and punched around the head by the defendant. She had broken free and fled but left her purse behind which the defendant "refused" to give back. The prosecutor told the court there had been "no lasting injuries" to the woman.

A defence lawyer said it was "fortunate" there were no serious injuries to the woman who had been a friend of Smylie's for years.

The barrister said his client has managed to be "absent" from all "illegal substances" and alcohol and attends "Christian Fellowship". He said Smylie wished to apologise to the other woman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been a "nasty assault" and although, "somewhat fortuitously" there did not appear to be any lasting injuries that did not "minimise" the nature of the assault and no doubt some "emotional trauma" would have been sustained by the victim.

He said she had a record for assaults and was somebody who was "prone to acts of violence".