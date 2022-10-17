The incident happened at Ballywee Road, Parkgate, on December 1 last year.

Pearce Armstrong, 'unknown age,' with an address given as Maghaberry Prison, admitted charges of being the keeper of an unlicensed 'Akita-type dog'.

He also pleaded guilty to being the keeper of the dog which which 'attacked a person' and which was found to have 'worried' horses.

A prosecutor said a horse owner was walking past premises when a "number of dogs, but predominantly a white Akita, ran at the horses and snarled and attacked the horses".

He said the horses were not "physically injured" but were "very frightened," as was the woman.

The prosecutor said the horse owner said an individual from an address tried to call the dogs back but did not seem "overly concerned".

The woman later passed the same premises with the horses and this time the dogs caused one of the horses to "bolt" and the woman was "thrown over".

The prosecutor said it was unclear whether the woman had been on a horse but she said she was injured, having "self-diagnosed having a concussion".

The prosecutor said the woman is a "trainee assistant director".

The prosecutor said the dog did not bite or attack the woman but it appeared it had "went for the horses and she unfortunately was a consequence of that".

The prosecutor said photographs showed the woman had "cuts and bruises".

The prosecutor said the woman said the horses had to be re-trained, at an expense, regarding "being around dogs".

He said the dog licence had lapsed. A defence solicitor said the Akita dog now has a "new home".

The defence lawyer accepted the Ballyree Road incident had been an "appalling, distressing, event" for the woman.

He said there was a "peculiar" background as on December 1, Armstrong had "entered custody" after being jailed for another matter for which he received a 30 months sentence at Laganside Crown Court in Belfast, with a release date in February next year.

The solicitor said the defendant had left the dog with a family member and although Armstrong was not present during the horse incidents the defendant accepted that the dog remained his responsibility even if he was not present with it.

Armstrong was given a one-month prison sentence, fined £100 and ordered to pay costs connected with the case of £526.

In a statement issued after sentencing, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said the charges were brought by it under the Dogs (Northern Ireland) Order 1983 (as amended).

The local government authority statement added the proceedings followed a thorough investigation by the council’s enforcement officers, who received a report from a member of the public who had been walking her horse on the Ballywee Road, Parkgate, on December 1, 2021