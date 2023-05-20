A Larne man sexually assaulted a female customer in an aisle at the town's B&M shop, a court has heard.

Robert James Christie (43), of Lower Waterloo Road, committed the offence on June 1 last year when he also stole earphones worth £25 from the shop.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (May 18) that the defendant had "grabbed" a woman "by the breast".

A description of a suspect was circulated and police found Christie at Broadway in Larne where he was "heavily intoxicated and under the influence of drugs".

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court

The defendant had contested the sexual assault charge but was convicted.

A defence barrister said CCTV showed the defendant was "heavily intoxicated" and whilst behind the woman he put his "arm over her shoulder and then you see his hand touch the very top of her breast".

Christie told police he had taken tablets and when searched a pair of earphones was found.

In other incidents, on April 22 last year he was in possession of a knife at Main Street in Larne.

On August 19, 2021, he was in possession of cannabis which had "fallen from the defendant's trouser leg".

The defence lawyer said the defendant was a "chronic alcoholic" and had "previously been drinking a litre of vodka a day" and had been in hospital after collapsing with "alcoholic fits".

He said police found Christie "lying unconscious" in Larne town centre following the shop incident.

However, there has been a "significant turnaround," the lawyer said.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "serious" matter to sexually assault a shop customer. He said there were some "positive signs" in reports and steps the defendant is taking show "hope for the future".

Sentencing was deferred for six months to November 16 and Christie was warned not to re-offend and to "engage positively" with 'Extern'.