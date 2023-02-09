A Ballyclare man broke a window to enter his ex-partner's house before smashing through a locked bedroom door where three “terrified” children, all aged under six, were hiding under a bed.

William David Currie (54), of Ballycorr Road, then grabbed his partner by the hair and lifted the bed and banged it down. It was one of a number of offences committed by Currie on a number of occasions.

Currie, who appeared via video link from prison, was jailed for 15 months and made the subject of a five year Restraining Order at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

He pleaded guilty to multiple charges including making a threat to kill; assaults; assaults on police; 'domestic abuse'; criminal damage, improper use of communications; and a breach of a Non-Molestation Order.

Ballymena Courthouse.

In one incident Currie kicked the woman to the ground and stood on her hair. On another occasion he threatened to "drive her off the road whether she was in the car with the children or not".

He also threatened to empty an agricultural "meal bin" which held '£3,000' worth of goods which belonged to his ex-partner's landlord.

Currie also made threats to his ex-partner during multiple phone calls. On another occasion Currie told police his ex-partner was "going to get shot".

In June last year Currie, "who was possibly high on drugs," had broken into his ex-partner's address, where there were a number of children present, and the defendant had "threatened to kill everyone in the house". He used a boulder to break a front window to get into the house.

The woman had locked herself and three young children in an upstairs bedroom but Currie "kicked open" the bedroom door and grabbed his ex-partner by the hair; trailed her around the room and called her names.

The prosecutor added: "During this time the three children were hiding under the bed. The defendant lifted and banged the bed down a number of times. The children were terrified and crying. No injuries were sustained by any of the children."

Judge Broderick said it was clear from Victim Impact Statements there had been "emotional trauma".

A defence lawyer said it had been "appalling conduct" which had its "origins in significant mental health difficulties". He said the defendant wished to apologise.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said Currie had 170 previous convictions and a "relevant domestic abuse history".

The judge added: "This is possibly one of the most serious cases of domestic abuse that I have encountered in recent times.

"It involves young children who no doubt would have been terrified by the actions of the defendant, locked in a room, hiding under a bed and then to have the defendant break into the house, climb in through a broken window and then break down a door."

He said Currie's ex-partner was then assaulted as the children hid under the bed.

The judge said it would have been a "terrifying experience" for the children which included the defendant lifting the bed and banging it back down.

Judge Broderick said there were other incidents in which Currie was guilty of "gratuitous violence".

After the case, PSNI Detective Constable Gavin Harvey said: "The victim in this case has been left shaken and we commend her bravery in working with us in order to bring Currie before the courts today.”

The officer added: "Currie controlled and belittled his victim, escalating to physical harm and threats.

"Domestic abuse is not just physical and last year coercive controlling behaviours were made a criminal offence in Northern Ireland. We don’t want any victim to suffer in silence anymore.”

He urged any victim who is frightened in their own home to contact 101 or 999 in case of emergency.

