A 22-year-old Ballymena man allegedly demanded £10,000 saying "the big boys" wanted money or a man's home would be burnt, a court was told.

Reece Carley, of Adair Manor is charged with blackmail on days at the start of October this year; harassment of the man; making a threats to burn a property and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Objecting to bail, a police officer, said a man said he was being blackmailed by the defendant "over a drug debt owed by his son who is a cocaine addict".

The officer said the man said that in July and August he had previously paid "£13,000" of his son's "drug debt" by using savings, borrowing from family and taking money out of his pension.

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The police officer said the man then said that on October 1 this year, Carley said the man's son had "bought more cocaine" and £10,000 was owed. The man confronted his son, the court heard, and he confirmed he had been given "70 grammes" of cocaine "on tick to be paid later".

On October 2, the man received a phone call from a withheld number and recognised it was Carley's voice who said he had to pay £10,000. The man told the caller it was not his debt and he had no money and he wanted to be left alone.

The police officer alleged Carley told the dad he had until October 6 to pay the money. It was alleged that ten minutes later, the defendant arrived at the man's house and told them "the big boys won't wait for the money".

The man told Carley there was "no way" his son could have obtained such an amount of drugs on one night and the defendant allegedly said he had and said the "big boys are owed seven grand" with three thousand for himself.

On October 3, Carley allegedly phoned the man and said: "The big boys are not waiting". He said they wanted paid by the Friday or the house was "getting burnt".

On Friday October 6, Carley called to the man's house and when told he didn't have it he was told to get "four grand" by Monday and he was "threatened again with the big boys".

The police officer said the complainant is "terrified of the consequences of not paying the drugs debt but felt that he had no option but to come forward to police as he is not able to pay it any more".

The detective said police believe the reason the man's son was given such an amount of cocaine was because his dad had paid recently and "can be pressured to beg, borrow and steal to get the money".

Objecting to bail, the officer said the man was "terrified of" Carley and "of what will happen to him if he gets out".

The police officer sad the PSNI believe Carley is a "significant member of a local organised crime group". He said the defendant had 18 previous convictions. A defence lawyer said his client denies the allegations.

Denying bail, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the allegations were "serious, sinister, and worrying from the point of view of the complainant".