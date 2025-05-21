A judge said it was "very worrying" that a man expressed a "desire to stab any small blonde fat woman".

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard that Patrick Quinn made the comments because that description matched his deceased biological mother and he wanted to stab somebody that looked like her to to "make him feel better".

The 26-year-old is charged with possessing an offensive weapon - a 'Stanley knife’ - with intent to wound, according to his charge sheet, 'an unnamed female resembling his mother'.

The defendant, with an address listed as Dunclug Park in Ballymena, is also charged with possessing a knife at Old Grange Avenue in the town on the same day - April 16 this year.

He is also charged with attempting to cause criminal damage to a cell van at Antrim Area Hospital on April 17 this year.

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison on Tuesday, May 20, seeking bail.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the police case is that the PSNI received a report from the defendant's foster mother saying the defendant had a knife and he "was going to kill a small blonde fat woman".

The defendant had been with a mental health team at Antrim Area Hospital the day before and told them he had a "desire to stab any small fat blonde woman".

The judge added: "That description would match apparently, according to this outline of facts, his biological mother. She had passed away and it was somebody's belief that he was going to hurt someone who looks like his late mother to make him feel better. That is a very worrying situation."

Judge Broderick said that the defendant had no record but had "very worrying" issues.

The judge said that he would need a mental health assessment on the defendant before bail could be considered.

He said that the defendant would have to be medically assessed so he "wouldn't be at risk to anyone else in society".

Bail was refused and the case was adjourned to June 3.