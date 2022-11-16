A man threatened to "put a bullet" in the heads of a man, his girlfriend and his dog, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard on November 10.

Robert James Gilfillan (53), of Limavallaghan Road, Clough, admitted charges of harassment and improper use of a public electronics communications network.

The court heard comments were made during a phone call on August 19.

A defence barrister said at the time of the incident the defendant had been "totally intoxicated".

The court heard the defendant is "devoted to his wife" who is "very ill" and he is a registered carer.

The lawyer added: "As part of that he had been using cannabis to alleviate some of her symptoms".

He said there had been contact between Gilfillan and the complainant and a "dispute arose regarding drug purchases".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "This would have been an extremely worrying situation, to say the least, for the victims to get this message that you are going to put a bullet in them, very sinister".