A man with a knife said he wanted to kill any "small blonde fat woman" and whilst near Ballymena Gospel Hall he said he was "going to kill people inside," a court was told.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard Patrick Quinn made the comments because the description about a "blonde woman" matched his deceased biological mother and he believed "hurting someone that looks like his late mother may make him feel better".

The 26-year-old is charged with possessing an offensive weapon - a 'Stanley Knife - with intent to wound, according to his charge sheet, 'an unnamed female resembling his mother'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant, with an address listed as Dunclug Park in Ballymena, is also charged with possessing a knife at Old Grange Avenue in the town on the same day - Wednesday April 16 this year.

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

He is also charged with attempting to cause criminal damage to a cell van at Antrim Area Hospital on April 17 this year. He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court via video link from prison on Thursday. He had been on remand for several weeks.

The court heard police located him on the evening of April 16 at Old Grange Avenue a short distance away from Ballymena Gospel Hall and when searched he had a Stanley knife.

He was taken to Antrim Area Hospital "due to concerns that he overdosed on drugs" and whilst waiting outside in a police cell van he kicked a door and internal camera in the vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When interviewed he said he had a blade to hurt someone with it but said he could not remember saying he wanted to kill someone.

A police officer said the PSNI objected to bail due to "concerns for the public" and the safety of the defendant due to his mental health. She said the defendant said he "regularly uses drugs".

A defence barrister said they would be obtaining an expert report regarding the defendant's "capacity" at the time of the alleged offences.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a Stanley knife and "indicated a desire to kill somebody who resembled his biological mother and that is gravely concerning".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst in prison a mental health assessment was that the mental health had stabilised and there was no evidence of psychosis.

The judge said the defendant told the medical assessors he was using "illicit substances" to "manage his anger towards his recently deceased mother".

The judge said "given the stability" mentioned in the medical report and the support which he can get in community, along with the absence of a criminal record, that "on balance" he was admitting him to bail with conditions.

He was given £500 bail to reside with a relative at Cullybackey Road in Ballymena. The defendant has to make an appointment to see a GP within seven days and he most follow any treatment plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is not to consume or possess illegal drugs or non-prescription medication and must submit to a field impairment test. There is also a 9pm-7am curfew with an electronic tag.

The judge said it had been "a very finely balanced decision" to release him on bail. The case was adjourned to July 31.