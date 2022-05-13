Court in Ballymena hears of ‘brazen’ fuel pump fraud

Sarah Leigh Mongan (31), of Dunclug Gardens, Ballymena, between June 23-27 last year ‘dishonestly made a false representation, namely, you presented, and allowed other persons to present, your debit card for payment of fuel at Tesco, in the knowledge that you had only £1 in the account and those funds did not cover the cost of the fuel dispensed with the intention, by making the representation, to make a gain for yourself or another or to cause loss to Tesco’.

Ballymena Magistrates’ Court heard a total of over £550 worth of fuel was dispensed - twice on June 24 and six times on June 26.

A defence lawyer said the defendant and others had used her debit card and she has repaid the money to Tesco.

The lawyer said the defendant did not have the money to pay for fuel at the time.

CCTV was viewed in connection with the case.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was “quite brazen”.