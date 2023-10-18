A court in County Antrim was told a man claimed he was given a false passport in Turkey to get to the UK after claiming his life was risk in Iran.

The man who gave his name as Mohammad Tavakoli (25), is charged with having a fake 'Bulgarian' passport on October 10 this year. He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court which heard identity checks have still to be completed.

A police officer objected to bail, saying the defendant had attempted to fly out of Belfast International Airport to Stansted Airport in England and the accused presented a Bulgarian passport containing his photograph but which was in the name of another person.

The officer said the defendant said he was "provided with a passport after he had his photo taken at a premises in Istanbul where the numerous passports of various nationalities were being produced. He stated he was told this was where British people sold their passports".

The constable said the defendant said he had flown from Istanbul to Dublin and then he got a bus to Belfast as he was seeking to go to London where he had relatives. The officer said the defendant said he is Iranian and the court heard he lodged an asylum application when he was stopped at Belfast airport.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was a mechanical engineer who was "politically active in Iran" and had shown Home Office officials there was "proof of his arrest and torture in that country". The lawyer said the defendant's "life was at risk and thus his family arranged for him to be smuggled into the UK".

The lawyer continued: "The journey began approximately two weeks ago. He was smuggled over the Turkish border and at that point he was provided with a Bulgarian passport with his photograph on it and he was also provided with a boarding card for Turkish Airlines to travel to Dublin".

The lawyer said the defendant was able to pass through immigration in Dublin and then got an electronic boarding card for an easyJet flight from Belfast International to Stansted.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said if the defendant had been concerned about a "risk" to his life why not make an application for asylum in Dublin or Northern Ireland rather than wait until his is trying to board a flight with a false passport?

The defence lawyer said the defendant said he had only been made aware he could seek asylum whilst at Belfast airport.