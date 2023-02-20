Larne motorist Robert Anderson (42), of Drumahoe Gardens, was detected driving at 57mph in a 40mph zone on October 17, 2021, and at Ballymena Magistrates Court three penalty points and a £60 fine were issued.

In a separate case at the same court on Thursday of last week (February 16), Christopher Cowan (42), of Greenview Drive, Ballyclare, detected driving at 57mph in a 30mph zone on December 4, 2021, was issued with three penalty points and a £60 fine.

Also at Ballymena Magistrates Court on February 16, Megan McGookin (22), of Walnut Gardens, Larne, was issued with three penalty points and a £60 fine for speeding at 50mph in a 40mph zone on December 4, 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Larne motorist Jonathan Alan Todd (47), of Knockdhu Park, was issued with three penalty points and a £60 fine at Ballymena Magistrates Court after a vehicle was detected doing 56mph in a 40mph zone on March 18 last year.