Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Court in brief: speed detection

Carrickfergus motorist Gary Hanna (55), of Chichester Square, who was detected doing 80mph in a 40mph zone at Templepatrick on July 21 last year, was banned from driving for two weeks and fined £250 at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

By Court Reporter
19 minutes ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 3:55pm

At the same court, Aiden McAlindon (39), of Ballywee Road near Doagh, who was on nine penalty points when he was detected driving at 47mph in a 30mph zone at Antrim town on December 22 last year, was banned from driving for a month and fined £400.

Editorial image.
Editorial image.
Editorial image.