At the same court, Aiden McAlindon (39), of Ballywee Road near Doagh, who was on nine penalty points when he was detected driving at 47mph in a 30mph zone at Antrim town on December 22 last year, was banned from driving for a month and fined £400.
Court in brief: speed detection
Carrickfergus motorist Gary Hanna (55), of Chichester Square, who was detected doing 80mph in a 40mph zone at Templepatrick on July 21 last year, was banned from driving for two weeks and fined £250 at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.