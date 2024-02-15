Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Details emerged at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where Kahlid Mohammad Kadir, aged 44 according to his charge sheet, was charged with assisting illegal entry into the UK from the Republic of Ireland in December last year.

The defendant, who had the assistance of an interpreter, appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison where he has been on remand. The court heard the defendant lives in the Dublin area and has been in the Republic of Ireland for several years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During a bail application, a police officer told the court the defendant was "detected trying to facilitate some illegal migrants over the Common Travel Area to get to the UK".

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Pacemaker

He said the migrants came through Dublin Airport before being brought over the border by the defendant and were detected in a vehicle on the approach to Belfast International Airport. The officer said the group, who had boarding cards on a mobile phone, were intending to fly to Great Britain.

He said the group were a "family" including a "mother, father, grandmother". The court heard there was also at least one child, possibly two children, present. The officer added: "We believe that these people were Iraqis who had purchased Dominican nationality passports at a price of over £100,000 in order to travel into the Republic of Ireland where they did not require a visa."

He said the passports were removed by the Garda National Immigration Bureau at the airport "because they believed they were going to travel onwards to the UK". The officer said the "migrants claimed asylum in the Republic of Ireland".

Advertisement

Advertisement

He told the court there is "no requirement for any passport to travel within the UK" and when stopped on the way to Belfast International Airport "they claimed asylum then in Northern Ireland as well and they are now still resident in the country".

The officer said it was believed the defendant picked up the group from Dublin Airport "and transported them through the Common Travel Area and into the UK for the purpose of illegal migration".

When interviewed, the defendant initially claimed he had gone to B&Q in Newry to buy a table where he "bumped into" the migrants, who spoke the same language as him and asked him to give him a lift to Belfast Airport as a "good deed".

The officer said the migrants said the defendant picked them up at Dublin Airport. The officer said a report has been prepared for the Public Prosecution Service regarding the defendant allegedly being involved in a similar "facilitation offence" involving "Iraqi nationals" at a ferry port in Belfast last July.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Regarding the December incident before the court, a defence lawyer said the defendant now accepts he transported the family from Dublin Airport.

The lawyer said the defendant is from Kurdistan and had "fought in the Iraqi War in the early 90s against Saddam Hussein and travelled from Ireland and fought against ISIS. He has a war injury for which he receives treatment for. He is not medically fit for work at this point in time. He was granted asylum (in the Republic) because of his role in the Kurdish army".

The defence lawyer said the defendant has a clear criminal record in the Republic where his family are "fully engaged members of the community". He said the defendant is contesting the charge he faces.

The lawyer said the defendant's children were "born and raised in Ireland". The lawyer said the defendant's wife, who is Kurdish, is "suffering from cancer".

Advertisement

Advertisement

District Judge Nigel Broderick said "on balance given his personal circumstances" he was prepared to release the defendant on bail of £500 along with a £5,000 surety.