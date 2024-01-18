Court in Co Antrim is told man originally from Albania breached UK Deportation Order seven times
Artur Marku (38), with an address listed as no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the latest incident of illegally entering the UK on November 6 last year. He appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison.
The court heard the defendant was detected at Belfast International Airport "attempting to enter the departure gate," according to a prosecutor. She said the defendant had previously been issued with a Deportation Order from the UK in 2005 and had breached it on six previous occasions.
The court heard he had received a "seven year prison sentence" in the UK in 2009 for grievous bodily harm with intent and in 2022 - in Wales - he was jailed for six months for a similar offence.
A defence barrister told Antrim Court on Tuesday the defendant is married to a woman from Antrim but lives and works in the Republic of Ireland. The lawyer said the defendant said he wasn't getting a flight on November 6 but was instead intending to pick up a friend at the airport.
Jailing the defendant for five months, District Judge Nigel Broderick told Marku: "This is the seventh time you have breached this Deportation Order and not only do you breach the order but you commit criminal offences when you are in the United Kingdom."