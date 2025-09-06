Court is told Ballymena man kicked partner off bed
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told that following the kicking incident last September the defendant then stood over the top of the woman and grabbed her arm causing bruising.
In February this year victim was removing property when the defendant approached from behind, grabbed both her arms, and marched her out.
The woman said that throughout their relationship the defendant would have been in constant contact through video and telephone calls and "would restrict which friends she could socialise with".
David Craig (31), with an address listed as Harberton Park in Ballymena, was sentenced on two charges of assault. A defence barrister said the defendant's mental health had "deteriorated" due to health issues.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "Having poor health is no excuse for beating up a woman or controlling her life."
He said courts will always treat domestic abuse seriously. The judge said a victim personal statement showed that as well as physical injuries there had been emotional harm.
The defendant was given an Enhanced Combination Order of 18 months of "intense supervision" by Probation and 100 hours of Community Service. He has to notify his Probation officer if he wants to develop any personal relationship.