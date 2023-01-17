A court was told a 16-year-old boy, who had gone to buy sweets to bring to a friend who was unwell, was attacked in Randalstown and received injuries including a fractured nasal bone and finger.

Details emerged at Ballymena Magistrates Court where Michael Percy (19), of Blackrock Road, was sentenced in connection with an incident on the night of September 10, 2021.

The court heard two youths are due before the Youth Court in February in connection with the attack which was captured on CCTV.

The court was told one of the youths punched the 16-year-old several times to his face.

Ballymena courthouse.

Percy then punched the injured party once to the face when the boy was able to put the first attacker in a headlock.

At a nearby car park a second youth then punched the 16-year-old. The boy had gone to a garage with two friends to get sweets.

He suffered bruising and swelling around both eyes, cuts, a swollen lip, a fractured finger and a nasal bone fracture.

The court heard Percy had no previous record.

A defence barrister accepted it was a serious incident but said Percy's involvement was one punch.

He said the defendant had just turned 18 at the time. He said Percy was "extremely remorseful".

The lawyer said the incident had arisen in connection with an "ongoing dispute" between a co-defendant and the 16-year-old.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the 16-year-old had been "set upon" and left with a broken finger which may be damaged "for life" and also suffered "emotional scars".

He placed Percy in the court cells for a period ahead of passing sentence.

The Judge then told the defendant he should consider himself "very lucky" he was not being jailed and instead Percy was ordered to do 180 hours of Community Service.