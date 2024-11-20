Court is told cannabis was found in rear garden shed

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 20th Nov 2024, 15:16 GMT
A court heard when police searched a property a man told police he had a "small amount" of cannabis in a shed in a rear garden.

Paul McGrath (36), with an address listed as Mill Race View in Crumlin, County Antrim, has been sentenced for possessing a Class B drug on April 15 this year.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

A prosecutor said police found "two small amounts of cannabis in a rear garden shed alongside a pair of weighing scales".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: PacemakerThe case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker
She said the "total weight of drugs seized was approximately three grammes".

A defence lawyer said the drugs were for the defendant's "personal use" and that his client wishes to "avail of drug counselling".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was the defendant's "third time in court, once in the Crown Court". The defendant was put on Probation for a year.

