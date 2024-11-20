Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A court heard when police searched a property a man told police he had a "small amount" of cannabis in a shed in a rear garden.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul McGrath (36), with an address listed as Mill Race View in Crumlin, County Antrim, has been sentenced for possessing a Class B drug on April 15 this year.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecutor said police found "two small amounts of cannabis in a rear garden shed alongside a pair of weighing scales".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

She said the "total weight of drugs seized was approximately three grammes".

A defence lawyer said the drugs were for the defendant's "personal use" and that his client wishes to "avail of drug counselling".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was the defendant's "third time in court, once in the Crown Court". The defendant was put on Probation for a year.