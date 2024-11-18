Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four children aged between seven to nine years old were unrestrained and were "sitting on top of each other" in the rear of a car being driven in the Cullybackey Road area of Ballymena, the town's Magistrates Court was told.

Marius Veseleac (46), of Upper Princes Street in Ballymena, admitted four charges of carrying children without restraints. He also did not have a seat belt on.

The offences were detected at 3pm on Monday April 15 this year. The defendant had the assistance of a Romanian language interpreter at court.

A prosecutor said a woman was in the rear of the car and there were four children aged between seven and nine.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

Although there was one child seat none of the children were using it, the court was told. The prosecutor said the children "were siting on top of each other".

A defence barrister said the situation in the car was "obviously very ill-advised".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "It was not the first time either."

Earlier this year the defendant had pleaded guilty to a charge of smoking in an enclosed car whilst a child was present.

On that occasion, which happened in Ballymena on February 21, he also admitted driving whilst a six-year-old child was in the back without a "car seat".

At court this week the defendant was banned from driving for a month and was fined £375.