Court is told Cullybackey man was 'shouting about Nazis' in Ballymena town centre
Thomas John Churchill (30), of Ard-Na-Maine in Cullybackey, admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court, on Thursday of last week (January, 11), that police received a report from a retail outlet that an intoxicated male was causing a disturbance.
Police arrived and noticed a male shouting at staff through a night hatch and he was "stumbling about, incoherently shouting about Nazis and pointing at staff".
Police offered to take him home but he would not give his address and officers then saw him banging on windows and shouting abuse at people at a takeaway. When arrested he told police after caution: "I'm sorry."
A defence lawyer said that the defendant was "extremely embarrassed". The defendant was fined £200 at Ballymena Magistrates Court.