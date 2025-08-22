Dog cages were moving around in a van with a side door open as it was being driven in Larne by a kennels owner and a drink driving offence then came to light.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen Jane McIlroy (51), of Paisley Road near Carrickfergus, was at Ballymena Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in breath; using a vehicle in a dangerous condition; and a driving licence offence.

The offences were detected around 10pm on July 14 this year in the Antiville area of Larne. The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 71 - the legal limit is 35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prosecutor said the side door of the van was open and dog cages in the back were moving around. There was a concern the cages could have fallen out of the open door.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

When asked if there were dogs in the cages, the prosecutor said: "I don't believe so."

A defence lawyer said the defendant was embarrassed and apologetic. She had been out the night before and had alcohol and then on the day in question had a small glass of wine before driving which was a "significant error of judgment".

The court was told the defendant believes the side door latch failed during the journey and there were "no animals in transportation at that time". The lock has now been fixed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was said the defendant runs a kennels business. District Judge Nigel Broderick said he could take into account guilty pleas and a clear record.

The defendant was banned from driving for a year and was fined £500.