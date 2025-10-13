Court is told domestic violence is a 'scourge on society' as Antrim man pleads guilty to assaulting partner and police officer
Neil McCartan (54), with an address listed as Islay Street in Antrim town, pleaded guilty to assaulting his partner and also assaulting a police officer.
A judge told the defendant: "Any woman getting involved with you needs to know your background, you are a violent man."
On July 18 this year the defendant assaulted his partner who was punched in the face. The defendant also kicked a police officer. The court was told the defendant made admissions at interview.
A defence barrister said it was a "horrendous set of facts" and the defendant was "embarrassed and ashamed" of the incident which happened when he had been drinking.
The lawyer said these type of offences are "the scourge of Northern Irish society and seem to be increasing".
The defendant had 74 previous convictions including assaulting a previous partner. The defence said the defendant had not been in court since 2016.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said he had considered prison but but instead handed down an Enhanced Combination Order of 100 hours of Community Service and two years of Probation.
A two-year Restraining Order is also in place. The defendant is not to enter a relationship without "verifiable disclosure," the court was told.