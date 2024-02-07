Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, Darren Bell (43), of Barra Street in Antrim town, admitted charges of assault and being disorderly at Barra Street in November 2022.

A prosecutor had told an earlier court: "The victim attended Barra Street in Antrim after receiving news that her father had just passed away. When she arrived in the street a male approached her. He had a bottle of cider in his hand. He started talking gibberish to her and she explained that her father had just died and he fell to the ground pretending to cry."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case had been adjourned to February 6 and at that court a prosecutor said Bell became "aggressive" and "got into" the female's face, making a "Devil" remark. The prosecutor said Bell was gritting his teeth close to the female's face and she was in fear of being assaulted.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by Pacemaker

The defendant was disorderly in the presence of police, shouting, swearing and threatening officers. He shouted at police: "Death will follow."

The court heard the defendant, who had spent time at Holywell Hospital, had a previous record.

A defence solicitor said the defendant wished to apologise. The court heard the assault on the female was an "apprehension assault".

Advertisement

Advertisement