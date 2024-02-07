Court is told grieving female was put in fear of assault by man who made 'Devil' comment
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, Darren Bell (43), of Barra Street in Antrim town, admitted charges of assault and being disorderly at Barra Street in November 2022.
A prosecutor had told an earlier court: "The victim attended Barra Street in Antrim after receiving news that her father had just passed away. When she arrived in the street a male approached her. He had a bottle of cider in his hand. He started talking gibberish to her and she explained that her father had just died and he fell to the ground pretending to cry."
The case had been adjourned to February 6 and at that court a prosecutor said Bell became "aggressive" and "got into" the female's face, making a "Devil" remark. The prosecutor said Bell was gritting his teeth close to the female's face and she was in fear of being assaulted.
The defendant was disorderly in the presence of police, shouting, swearing and threatening officers. He shouted at police: "Death will follow."
The court heard the defendant, who had spent time at Holywell Hospital, had a previous record.
A defence solicitor said the defendant wished to apologise. The court heard the assault on the female was an "apprehension assault".
District Judge Nigel Broderick put the defendant on Probation. The judge said: "No doubt this was a frightening experience for (the female) and I don't want to under-estimate the emotional harm that she may have endured but thankfully there was no physical contact."