Court is told lorry struck railway bridge at Antrim town

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 16th May 2025, 16:59 BST
A lorry driver whose vehicle struck a railway bridge at Antrim town has admitted a charge of driving without due care and attention.

Ioan Juravle (31), with an address listed as Hannon Transport in Dublin, committed the offence on November 26 last year at Oldstone Road.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, that at 9.45am on the day in question police received a report of a single vehicle collision involving a heavy goods vehicle at a railway bridge.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The articulated Scania lorry had "struck the railway bridge" and the driver reversed out and damaged the top of the trailer. No damage was caused to the bridge, said the prosecutor.

The prosecutor said the defendant told police he had not seen a sign "indicating the lower part of the bridge".

The defendant was not present at court and pleaded guilty by post. He was given six penalty points and was fined £300.

