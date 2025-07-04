Police say a 21-year-old Ballymena man used an umbrella to smash windows in the Clonavon area of the town during recent riots.

He also had thrown bricks at police in the Linenhall Street area, the town's Magistrates Court was told.

Jake Quigley, with an address listed as Drumtara in the town, has made admissions after being charged with riotous assembly. On Thursday, he appeared via video link from prison where he has been on remand.

A police officer told the court the PSNI identified the defendant as being involved in rioting on Monday June 9 and Tuesday June 10. When interviewed the defendant made "full admissions" to police.

Police responding to disorder in Ballymena last month. Photo: Pacemaker

The officer said there had been "serious racially-aggravated public disorder which resulted in significant damage to property and injury to police officers".

The officer said if a strong deterrent message is not sent out about rioting that public disorder could "lead to death or serious injury to members of the public, namely foreign nationals living in the area".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said with the "full admissions" the case should be "expedited" and sent to the Crown Court.

The defendant applied for bail and the judge said: "Does he expect to get bail when he admits to being involved in a racially-motivated riot?"

A defence barrister said although the defendant had made admissions, "drone-type footage" is still being examined by police and the specifics of the defendant's involvement have yet to be determined.

He said the defendant recently obtained a licence to work in the "security industry" and wished to get "security type work" at local factories.

Judge Broderick said there my be issues about exactly what the defendant did but admissions had been made.

The defendant was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to August 14 for a preliminary enquiry - the legal step to elevate a case to the Crown Court.