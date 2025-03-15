A 42-year-old man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman a number of times, including one incident when he was wearing a pink swimsuit, has been given a nine months jail sentence.

Gary Thompson, with an address listed as Pinetree Grove in Antrim town, committed offences between February and April last year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, that in March last year the defendant was wearing a "pink one-piece swimsuit" from which his "genitals were hanging out".

Thompson then put his hands round the victim's waist, "sliding his hands down to touch her bottom". The prosecutor added: "The defendant, whilst hugging the

victim, also touched her breasts".

In another incident the defendant "grabbed" the woman's breasts when she was visiting a hospital.

When interviewed, the defendant said he had been "dancing" whilst wearing a swimsuit and denied trying to touch the woman and claimed the allegations were "entirely malicious".

The defendant had been convicted of the charges at a contest. A defence barrister said the defendant, who had a record, intends to appeal the convictions.

"He is trying to get help and assistance for a number of issues," said the barrister.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said that when he convicted the defendant he was satisfied the complainant "gave credible and reliable evidence".

He said it was clear from the woman's Victim Impact Statement that she "sustained significant emotional trauma". The judge said it was a "serious set of offending".

As well as the nine months jail term; the defendant was also made the subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order; he has been put on the Sex Offenders' Register; and there is a two-year Restraining Order.

The defendant was given bail in the sum of £500 pending appeal of the conviction and sentence.