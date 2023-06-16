A man attempted to get 3.4 grammes of heroin in a package addressed to a property in the Carrickfergus area but it was detected by Border Force staff, a court heard.

Ryan William McCall (26), with an address listed as Bests Hill Lane in Belfast, but whose barrister told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 15, lives in Greenisland, admitted attempting to possess heroin at the end of last year.

Police attended the address in the Carrick area in January this year where the defendant answered the door and was arrested.

During a search a small amount of cannabis was found and the defendant also pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B drug.

Ballymena Courthouse. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A defence barrister said that the defendant had been "completely drug free" since March of this year and gets a "blocker" through an addictions project.