Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute

Court is told man attempted to get heroin in package addressed to property in Carrick area

A man attempted to get 3.4 grammes of heroin in a package addressed to a property in the Carrickfergus area but it was detected by Border Force staff, a court heard.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 16th Jun 2023, 09:03 BST

Ryan William McCall (26), with an address listed as Bests Hill Lane in Belfast, but whose barrister told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 15, lives in Greenisland, admitted attempting to possess heroin at the end of last year.

Police attended the address in the Carrick area in January this year where the defendant answered the door and was arrested.

During a search a small amount of cannabis was found and the defendant also pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B drug.

Most Popular
Ballymena Courthouse. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Ballymena Courthouse. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Ballymena Courthouse. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A defence barrister said that the defendant had been "completely drug free" since March of this year and gets a "blocker" through an addictions project.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said that the defendant had a "poor record for drugs offences" and handed down a four months prison term, suspended for a year.