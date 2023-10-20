A man who brandished a broken bottle whilst robbing an off-licence, apologised to staff at the scene saying he "had to do it," a court heard.

Mark Anthony Clifton (39), with an address given as no fixed abode in Belfast, is charged with robbing Winemark in Templepatrick at around 8pm on Saturday May 27 this year.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison.

Objecting to bail, a police officer said Winemark staff said the defendant paid for a tin of beer and then "produced a broken glass bottle" from a bag, demanding the till to be opened, claiming he "knew how much was in it".

The accused was given approximately £100 from the till "before he ordered them to go in to the back where the safe was located".

Clifton was "still brandishing the broken bottle" and asked a staff member to get money out of the safe which was £400/£500, the officer said.

The court heard the defendant "apologised" to staff saying he "had to do it". Clifton then left the store and got into a taxi and was located in Belfast after "armed response officers" and a police helicopter were drafted in.

The police officer said when interviewed the defendant claimed he "couldn't remember anything" as he had taken a "large amount of alcohol and drugs" but when shown CCTV confirmed it was him.

The officer said: "He made admissions and apologised for his actions." The officer objected to bail saying the defendant had a record and there was a risk of re-offending.

The court heard the defendant had been released from prison five days before being in Templepatrick. A defence lawyer said the defendant wishes to get help for addiction.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said there appeared to have been "candid admissions" made to police.

He said the defendant had a "poor criminal record" and if bailed there would be a high risk of offending. The judge said a proposed bail address in Belfast was also unsuitable.

The defendant is charged with robbery; possession of a broken bottle as an offensive weapon; aggravated burglary and possession of cocaine.