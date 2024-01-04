A court heard a man said he was assaulted by two men after it was allegedly said he was "going to get chopped up".

The claims were outlined at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where Samuel McManus (49), with an address listed as Lepper Street in Belfast, and 33-year-old Conor Conway, with an address given as Ballywatt Road near Coleraine, were charged with assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm and falsely imprisoning him on New Year's Eve.

McManus is also charged with threatening to kill the man and possessing a knife as an offensive weapon on December 31, 2023. Both accused appeared at court via video link from a police station.

Objecting to bail, a police officer said a man said a disagreement occurred after the man claimed it had been said he was a "Paedo" and that a search for him should be made online.

The cases were adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The court heard the complainant alleged he heard McManus saying the complainant was "going to get chopped up and that he would die tonight". The man had alleged that Conway lifted a beer bottle and smashed it off the side of his head causing an injury to the side of his face.

The officer said the man also claimed that McManus lifted a "large kitchen knife" and held it up to his face and that both men told him he was not allowed to leave a property. The man further alleged that both men punched and assaulted him and he lost consciousness from "being punched in the head repeatedly by both males".

The court heard the man phoned police at 11.30pm on New Year's Eve. When McManus was interviewed by police he denied the offences and Conway made no comment to all questions.

The court was told Conway has 56 previous convictions; McManus 49 and the complainant has 18 previous convictions. A defence lawyer said there were "triable issues" in the case.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said "on balance and not without some hesitation" he was admitting the defendants to bail in the sum of £500 each at addresses to be approved by police.

The judge told the January 2 court, a formal statement of complaint from the complainant remained outstanding and "there may be evidential issues in relation to the account given and the injuries presented".

The accused are to have no contact with each other or the complainant and they are not to enter the area where the alleged incident happened. There are 9pm-7am curfews with electronic tags and no alcohol conditions.