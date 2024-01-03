Court is told man was punched in face at barber's shop in Antrim High Street
and live on Freeview channel 276
Clint Millar (41), with an address listed on the charge sheet as Fountain Street in Antrim town, admitted assault and attempted criminal damage to a door at the business in Antrim on November 25 last year. A charge of being disorderly was withdrawn by prosecutors.
The defendant was at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on January 2. A prosecutor said police received a report of a male being assaulted at a Turkish barber shop at High Street in Antrim around 3.30pm on November 25.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The court heard the injured party said a male entered the barber shop and began to shout and swear and act aggressively. Efforts were made to get the defendant to leave but he was "extremely belligerent and threw a drink over the injured party before trying to push him a number of times".
"Two other males had to intervene to try to calm things down and remove the defendant from the shop, however, whilst doing so the defendant then tried to punch the injured party a number of times and punched him twice on the face which resulted in soreness and redness. The injured party closed the door to the shop and the defendant then began to kick at the door to the point were the injured party thought the door would 'come in'."
The prosecutor said when it was indicated that police were being called, the defendant and two other males left. The prosecutor added: "The injured party was upset given the fact that a number of small children were present in the shop at the time. They were crying and trying to get out of the shop."
A defence lawyer said the case required a pre-sentence report. District Judge Nigel Broderick adjourned the case to February 6.