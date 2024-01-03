A man entered a barber shop and punched a man in the face and threw a drink over him, a court heard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Clint Millar (41), with an address listed on the charge sheet as Fountain Street in Antrim town, admitted assault and attempted criminal damage to a door at the business in Antrim on November 25 last year. A charge of being disorderly was withdrawn by prosecutors.

The defendant was at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on January 2. A prosecutor said police received a report of a male being assaulted at a Turkish barber shop at High Street in Antrim around 3.30pm on November 25.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard the injured party said a male entered the barber shop and began to shout and swear and act aggressively. Efforts were made to get the defendant to leave but he was "extremely belligerent and threw a drink over the injured party before trying to push him a number of times".

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

"Two other males had to intervene to try to calm things down and remove the defendant from the shop, however, whilst doing so the defendant then tried to punch the injured party a number of times and punched him twice on the face which resulted in soreness and redness. The injured party closed the door to the shop and the defendant then began to kick at the door to the point were the injured party thought the door would 'come in'."

The prosecutor said when it was indicated that police were being called, the defendant and two other males left. The prosecutor added: "The injured party was upset given the fact that a number of small children were present in the shop at the time. They were crying and trying to get out of the shop."