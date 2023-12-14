A court heard a man was punched in the face whilst in his bed.

Details emerged at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where Denver Logan (35), of Main Street in Randalstown, admitted assault and theft of items from the man on September 25 this year.

A prosecutor said around 4.45am a man was asleep at home in bed after listening to music on headphones and had not heard Logan entering the house before he was "woken by the defendant punching him to the face".

The defendant had then taken a mobile phone, a bank card and some money. The court heard Logan told police he had been friends with the man but they had "fallen out over money".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Meanwhile, the defendant breached a Non-Molestation Order on November 27 this year when he was outside another address - the home of his former partner - near midnight and shouted: "I want my dog."

A defence barrister said it was "obviously a very frightening experience" for the person who was assaulted after Logan had "gained admittance" to the property. He said Logan did not have a bank account and the court was told the man had been "holding" money for him.

Putting the defendant on Probation for a year and ordering him to do 100 hours of Community Service, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a "limited record".

