Kenneth McKeown, of Cookstown Road, Dungannon, admitted driving without due care and attention on May 13 last year. A defence lawyer said his client had been driving since the age of 16.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said there had been a "serious" outcome to the collision but he took into account the defendant's "hitherto lengthy driving record with only one entry on it".

He said there may have been "some mechanical issue at play which caused him to change lanes and then collide with the motorbike”.