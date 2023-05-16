Register
Court is told motorist whose preliminary breath test was three times legal limit claimed she had 'one beer'

A motorist with a preliminary breath test reading of 106 micrograms - three times the legal limit of 35 - told police she had "a beer" earlier that day, a prosecutor said.

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 16th May 2023, 18:08 BST

That prompted District Judge Rosie Watters to say: "It wasn't just one beer that she had."

The defendant's name was given on a court charge sheet as Agnivszka Markowskq (37), of Rathmore Gardens in Antrim town.

She had an evidential alcohol reading of 80 when taken to a police station.

Ballymena courthouse.Ballymena courthouse.
Ballymena courthouse.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard that at 10.30pm on April 14 this year, Fire Service and ambulance personnel were present at a two vehicle collision at Stiles Way in Antrim town.

A defence lawyer said the defendant works in a hospital.

The defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £250.