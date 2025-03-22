Court is told Newtownabbey cocaine addict 'ran up debt of £20,000'

A court has been told a Co Antrim woman who became addicted to cocaine after being diagnosed with MS ran up a "debt of £20,000".

Details were given regarding Kirsten Joanne McGuckin (35), of Ardmillan Drive in Newtownabbey, who failed to comply with a Probation Order that she had originally been given for being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

A defence barrister told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, March 18, that the defendant "developed a very serious cocaine addiction" which she had "turned to" after she was diagnosed with MS.

He told the court that the defendant had been "preyed upon" in relation to drugs and how she had a "debt of nearly £20,000" whilst she was "dealing with these issues and these demons".

The defendant's Probation Order was revoked and was replaced with a four months prison term, which was suspended for 18 months.