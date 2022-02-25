Court is told of ‘brawl’ at a Ballymena bar

Details emerged as Christopher Haggan (22), of Cullybackey Road in the town, admitted being disorderly at The Countryman’s Inn in June last year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court that at 11.45pm on June 12 police were called to an “ongoing disturbance” at the bar and staff said “a number of males had been fighting inside” the premises.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haggan was pointed out and he ran from police but was detained.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

The prosecutor said CCTV showed Haggan in the bar who had “initiated contact which started a brawl”.

The court heard: “He struck a male approximately six to eight times”.

Defence solicitor Aiden Carlin said the defendant was willing to “engage” with whatever Order the Court gave him.