Court is told of ‘brawl’ at a Ballymena bar

Details emerged as Christopher Haggan (22), of Cullybackey Road in the town, admitted being disorderly at The Countryman’s Inn in June last year.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court that at 11.45pm on June 12 police were called to an “ongoing disturbance” at the bar and staff said “a number of males had been fighting inside” the premises.
Haggan was pointed out and he ran from police but was detained.
The prosecutor said CCTV showed Haggan in the bar who had “initiated contact which started a brawl”.
The court heard: “He struck a male approximately six to eight times”.
Defence solicitor Aiden Carlin said the defendant was willing to “engage” with whatever Order the Court gave him.
District Judge Nigel Broderick ordered Haggan to do 75 hours of Community Service and said: “You have to understand when you are in licensed premises you have to behave yourself. Obviously alcohol is a feature but that is no reason for not behaving properly”.