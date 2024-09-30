Court is told patients had to be moved for their own safety after man was disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital
Barry Dineen (30), of Steeple Road in Antrim town, committed disorderly behaviour around 6.30am on July 17 last year.
Ballymena Magistrates Court heard that after receiving treatment the defendant was verbally abusive to staff.
Dineen was told to leave because he was upsetting patients and some "had to be moved for their own safety," a prosecutor said.
The defendant called a nursing sister a "f**king b*tch" and told other nurses to "f**k off".
A defence solicitor said the defendant knows his behaviour was "totally unacceptable" and wished to apologise. He said the defendant had "mental health issues".
District Judge Nigel Broderick had previously deferred sentencing in the case but the defendant had re-offended by assaulting police in February this year.
The judge previously told the defendant: "I recognise you have underlying mental health problems but the courts need to protect those who deliver such important frontline service as the hospital. They do not need or deserve to be verbally abused by you, no matter what your problems are."
At court Dineen was given a three months jail term