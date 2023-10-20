Register
Court is told patients had to be moved for their own safety after man was disorderly at hospital

A court heard patients had to be moved for their own safety after a man was disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:30 BST
Barry Dineen (29), of Steeple Road in Antrim town, committed disorderly behaviour, on July 17 this year, according to his charge sheet.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard that after receiving treatment the defendant was verbally abusive to staff.

Dineen was upsetting patients and some "had to be moved for their own safety," a prosecutor said.

Court heard man was disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital. Photo by GoogleCourt heard man was disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital. Photo by Google
The defendant called a nursing sister a "f**king b*tch" and told other nurses to "f**k off".

A defence solicitor said the defendant knows his behaviour was "totally unacceptable" and wished to apologise.

District Judge Nigel Broderick deferred sentencing for six months and warned Dineen he must stay out of trouble.

The judge told the defendant: "I recognise you have underlying mental health problems but the courts need to protect those who deliver such important frontline service as the hospital. They do not need or deserve to be verbally abused by you, no matter what your problems are.

"If you want to be have any chance of avoiding an immediate custodial sentence you need to be on your best behaviour for the next six months."