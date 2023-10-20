A court heard patients had to be moved for their own safety after a man was disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barry Dineen (29), of Steeple Road in Antrim town, committed disorderly behaviour, on July 17 this year, according to his charge sheet.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard that after receiving treatment the defendant was verbally abusive to staff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dineen was upsetting patients and some "had to be moved for their own safety," a prosecutor said.

Court heard man was disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital. Photo by Google

The defendant called a nursing sister a "f**king b*tch" and told other nurses to "f**k off".

A defence solicitor said the defendant knows his behaviour was "totally unacceptable" and wished to apologise.

District Judge Nigel Broderick deferred sentencing for six months and warned Dineen he must stay out of trouble.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The judge told the defendant: "I recognise you have underlying mental health problems but the courts need to protect those who deliver such important frontline service as the hospital. They do not need or deserve to be verbally abused by you, no matter what your problems are.