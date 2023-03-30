A woman who 'spat on' a pregnant woman during the Covid pandemic whilst involved in an ‘argument over young children fighting’, has been fined £150 and ordered to pay the injured party £150 compensation.

Lauren Zara Sproule (30), with an address on the charge sheet as Devon Court in Antrim town, was in court for sentencing after previously being found guilty of an assault which occurred on March 12, 2021.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard there was an incident in the Firmount Drive area of Antrim. The prosecutor said the defendant said she had gone to an address to make a "challenge" about the "actions" of children and she spat after the "argument got heated".

Sproule had claimed she had done so because she "felt outnumbered" and thought she "going to be attacked". The prosecutor said the defendant claimed she was then "attacked by the injured party, pulled by the hair and punched about the face".

Ballymena courthouse.

The prosecutor said the injured party said Sproule had come to her mother's house and when she was told to leave the "front door," the defendant had spat at her and had lifted her hands as if to hit her.

The injured party said she grabbed the defendant to stop her spitting again "due to ongoing Covid pandemic and the fact that the injured party herself was pregnant at the time" and a "fight ensued" which was broken up, the prosecutor said.

The injured party had a cut under her left eye, scratches to her face and a painful knee.

A defence lawyer said the defendant has "moved out of the area". The lawyer said Spoule had been unaware the woman was pregnant and she had been "instinctively acting to protect" her child.

