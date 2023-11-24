A court heard a 57-year-old Ballymena woman with 115 previous convictions is doing 'cognitive behavioural therapy' in a bid to stop her shoplifting.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Deirdre Ann McKeown, of Galgorm Road, was sentenced for new offences - theft of £225 worth of cosmetics from Gordon's Chemist in Antrim town on October 15 2022; washing pods from B&M in Ballymena on June 11 last year and items worth £7, £7 and £9 on three days in June 2022 at a Spar in the Ahoghill area.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the record of offences - including 60 for theft - was "atrocious".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said there was every reason the defendant should receive an immediate custodial sentence but he handed down a ten-month prison term, suspended for three years.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The District Judge told McKeown: "Profit margins are fine enough as they are without people coming in and stealing things."