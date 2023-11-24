Court is told serial shoplifter is doing 'cognitive behavioural therapy' in bid to stop offending
Deirdre Ann McKeown, of Galgorm Road, was sentenced for new offences - theft of £225 worth of cosmetics from Gordon's Chemist in Antrim town on October 15 2022; washing pods from B&M in Ballymena on June 11 last year and items worth £7, £7 and £9 on three days in June 2022 at a Spar in the Ahoghill area.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the record of offences - including 60 for theft - was "atrocious".
He said there was every reason the defendant should receive an immediate custodial sentence but he handed down a ten-month prison term, suspended for three years.
The District Judge told McKeown: "Profit margins are fine enough as they are without people coming in and stealing things."
He added: "Hopefully this cognitive behavioural therapy will mean that you don't re-offend."