Register
BREAKING

Court is told serial shoplifter is doing 'cognitive behavioural therapy' in bid to stop offending

A court heard a 57-year-old Ballymena woman with 115 previous convictions is doing 'cognitive behavioural therapy' in a bid to stop her shoplifting.
By The Newsroom
Published 24th Nov 2023, 11:57 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 11:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Deirdre Ann McKeown, of Galgorm Road, was sentenced for new offences - theft of £225 worth of cosmetics from Gordon's Chemist in Antrim town on October 15 2022; washing pods from B&M in Ballymena on June 11 last year and items worth £7, £7 and £9 on three days in June 2022 at a Spar in the Ahoghill area.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the record of offences - including 60 for theft - was "atrocious".

He said there was every reason the defendant should receive an immediate custodial sentence but he handed down a ten-month prison term, suspended for three years.

Most Popular
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The District Judge told McKeown: "Profit margins are fine enough as they are without people coming in and stealing things."

He added: "Hopefully this cognitive behavioural therapy will mean that you don't re-offend."