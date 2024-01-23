Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Details emerged at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena, where Lee Fitzner (30), of Avonlea Gardens in Newtownabbey, pleaded guilty to a number of charges connected to October 23 last year.

He admitted four assaults, being disorderly, 'trespassing' at the hospital, criminal damage to an electric control panel and attempted criminal damage to windows.

A prosecutor said police received a report that a "patient was refusing to leave" the hospital. Police spoke to the defendant and told him not to return to the area.

Police then received a 999 call after the defendant gained access through a fire door and attempted to assault staff "who locked themselves" into rooms. The defendant threatened to harm staff members and damage their vehicles.

The prosecutor said Fitzner punched and headbutted windows and walls in the building. He set off a fire alarm and caused damage to an electrical control box which unlocked all electrically-controlled doors. He tried to force entry into the reception area "where staff members had barricaded themselves in".

When arrested he told police he was sorry for what happened, saying he had been "trying to get help" and had no intention of hurting staff.

A defence barrister said he had explained to the defendant about the view of courts regarding disturbances in health settings. The lawyer said the defendant had been "living on the edge" and had taken a taxi to Holywell for assessment and felt he "wasn't going to get help".

The barrister said the defendant had left to "cool off" and returned with the hope of getting a taxi home and that is when he "went over the edge and entered the premises and acted in this aggressive and violent manner".

The lawyer said the defendant's poor mental health and "spiralling drugs misuse" meant he "wasn't in a right-thinking state". The barrister said Fitzner is "crying out for some assistance".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had struggled with his mental health and had an addiction to cocaine and "illegal prescription medication".

The judge said the "deplorable" behaviour at the hospital was "wholly disproportionate" to any sense of frustration he had and his actions were "wholly reprehensible".

Judge Broderick said the defendant had been sitting on a suspended prison sentence and he activated that and added a four months term for the new offences, making a total of six months in jail.