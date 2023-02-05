A woman, now aged 42, who pulled hair from the head of a screaming teenage girl, has been given a four months prison sentence, suspended for two years, at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

Nora Ward, of Dunclug Gardens, Ballymena was previously convicted in her absence at court in relation to the assault on August 19, 2021.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he had watched a video in connection with the incident.

A prosecutor told the court said it had been alleged the defendant had entered a property in an "extremely aggressive" manner, and had demanded that the girl leave.

Ballymena courthouse.

The girl said she was kicked the in the back and then in a garden she was grabbed by the hair and pulled back with such force that she fell to the ground.

Ward continued to grab hold of the girl's hair with both hands, twisting it, and causing her to scream.

The prosecutor said it took a number of by-standers to intervene to get the defendant to release her grip.

Some of the teenager's hair had come out and she also suffered a cut to her shin.

