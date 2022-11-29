Court of Appeal rejects bid to reduce driver's jail term after Whiteabbey fatal collision

A former prison officer who killed a pedestrian in Whiteabbey by driving through a red light has lost her legal battle to secure a reduced jail sentence.

The Court of Appeal today (November 29) rejected claims that the 12-month term handed down to Laura Adair, 36, for causing the death of Kelly Ann Sherlock was manifestly excessive.

Lord Justice McCloskey ruled: “This court has no reservations about the sentence that was imposed.”

Adair, who had been on bail pending the outcome of her challenge, was ordered to surrender to custody again by Friday.

The Shore Road in Whiteabbey near the NRC campus. Picture: Google

Ms Sherlock, 40, was fatally injured on the Shore Road in Whiteabbey in November 2019 while on her way to work.

Adair's black BMW drove through the red traffic light and struck the victim as she crossed the pedestrian crossing near the Northern Regional College campus.

The weather was assessed as being good on the morning of the accident, with the road well lit and visible signs to alert motorists.

According to an engineer's report, Adair was driving at 43mph in a 40mph zone at the time of the collision.

She was originally accused of causing death by dangerous driving, but subsequently pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving.

A previous court heard she had apparently been distracted on the morning of the accident as she drove to work at a Northern Ireland prison, with pressure and stress related to her employment.

Two days earlier an inmate had made multiple complaints about her to prison management which were ultimately found to be baseless.

Adair, with an address given as “known to police” was sentenced to six months in prison and a further six months on licence.

Defence lawyers argued that the term imposed was clearly excessive.

But the Court of Appeal dismissed the challenge after endorsing remarks made by the trial judge.

Lord Justice McCloskey reiterated: “This is a tragic case not only for the family of the victim, but a tragic case for the appellant too. In cases like this there are no winners, only losers.”