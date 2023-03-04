Register
Court orders Mid Ulster man to notify Probation before developing personal relationships with women

A Ballyronan man sent texts to his ex-partner including saying: 'You will be nobody soon'.

By Court Reporter
2 hours ago
Updated 4th Mar 2023, 9:26am

John Paul Nixon (43), of Lindsayville, also said: 'You are going where I told you were going three years ago'.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court the messages were "perceived as threatening" by the complainant.

They caused her "distress" and the victim said she was "in fear" of the defendant, the court was told.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates' Court
A defence barrister said the defendant had been convicted at a contest of a charge of 'improper use of a public electronic communications network' in May last year.

The lawyer claimed "quite hurtful" messages were sent to the defendant and Nixon accepted he had taken his response "too far".

District Judge Nigel Broderick ordered the defendant to do 80 hours of Community Service and he also put him on Probation for a year with a condition to do the 'Respectful Relationships Intervention Course'.

The judge said as part of the Probation the defendant would not be allowed to develop any personal relationships with other women without first notifying his Probation Officer.

A two-year Restraining Order was also put in place.