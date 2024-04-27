Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men are charged with causing grievous bodily harm to the 26-year-old man on Monday, April 22.

Alan Stewart (30), with an address listed as John Street in Ballymoney, had appeared at court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody.

A second accused - Ryan Hannah (35) with an address listed as Mill Street in Coleraine - appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

He was granted bail in the sum of £500 with conditions including being barred from Ballymoney and he is subject to a night time curfew and electronic tagging.

Both cases were adjourned to Coleraine Magistrates' Court on May 13.

At Thursday's court, a detective said a man was assaulted at a footbridge near Ballymoney Train Station around 7.45pm on April 22.

The man was allegedly kicked to the head whilst on the ground.

The officer said the man had two broken bones to his jaw, broken bones in his cheeks and he "has also lost all of his teeth as a result of this assault".

He said the man was initially barely able to speak to police and was "barely conscious" but did mention the name of the co-accused.

The man then received surgery with his jaw being "wired shut" but was "able to write down the name of Ryan Hannah".

The detective said medics had to "physically remove all his teeth" from the complainant because they were so badly damaged.

The officer said when interviewed the defendant Hannah claimed the incident was "an arranged fight" between the co-accused and the injured party.

Hannah claimed to police he had acted in "self defence" after the injured party "swung a punch" at him.

The officer said Hannah claimed to have "delivered five open hand blows to the head" of the injured party and the co-accused had kicked the man on the ground.

The detective said a video on the phone of the co-accused's mobile "showed both parties actively kicking the complainant while he was on the ground".

The officer said there had also been "widespread social media footage which showed the aftermath of the assault".

The officer said police do not believe it was an arranged fight but was "retaliation for an assault on the defendant's brother".

Hannah's defence solicitor said his client was "extremely surprised and in fact horrified" at such a suggestion.

The lawyer said Hannah had been asked to go to a pre-arranged fight by the co-accused as "back-up" and "foolishly he agreed to do so" and "denied using his feet at any stage".

Hannah's solicitor said the defendant had "played a much lesser role" and Hannah had expressed concern for the injured man.

The lawyer said the defendant claimed it was his co-accused "who delivered the blows which caused the injury".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been a "serious"incident and he was concerned at the level of injuries.