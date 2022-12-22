A court has heard a suspect being sought by police in connection with the murder of a man in Ballymena "may have returned to mainland Europe".

The claim was made by a defence lawyer for one of three men charged with the murder of 63-year-old Victor Hamilton.

Mr Hamilton, originally from Carrickfergus, had moved to Orkney Drive in Ballymena, and was found dead there in July.

Three men accused of murder are: Michael Hanrahan (41), of Thomas Street in Portadown; Mario Menezes (33), of Portmore Street, Portadown, and Mamadu Saido Djalo (29), of Springfield Crescent, Belfast.

A police officer told Ballymena Magistrates Court efforts are ongoing to locate a fourth suspect.

He said Mr Hamilton was "found deceased on the 27th of July this year outside his address" at Orkney Drive.

During a bail application by Hanrahan and Djalo, the officer said enquiries regarding CCTV, telecoms enquiries and Automatic Number Plate Recognition would indicate Hanrahan and Djalo had travelled to Ballymena.

The officer told the court: "Mr Hamilton sustained a fatal injury. It was a stab wound to the chest."

The officer said Mr Hamilton was found "in the driveway".

He said police believe four people had travelled in a vehicle to Ballymena, and the fourth person was still being sought in connection with the case.

A defence lawyer said Hanrahan denied the murder charge "in the strongest possible terms".

Regarding the fourth suspect, the defence lawyer said: "There was a suggestion, at one stage, that that person may have returned to mainland Europe."

