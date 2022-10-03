Court told Victor Hamilton murder accused claimed they 'got the wrong guy'

Prosecutors also revealed that a drugs and cash burglary is believed to have been the catalyst for the killing on July 26.

Details emerged as Mamadu Djalo, 29, failed in a bid to be released on bail.

Djalo, with an address at Springfield Crescent in Belfast, is among three men currently charged with the murder.

Mr Hamilton, 63, was found dead in a pool of blood outside the flats where he lived at Orkney Drive in the Ballykeel 2 housing estate. He had recently moved to Ballymena from Carrickfergus.

Post mortem examinations confirmed a stab wound that penetrated his chest as the cause of death.

Crown lawyer Iryna Kennedy claimed CCTV and number plate recognition evidence showed the three accused and a fourth suspect travelled in Djalo’s car from Portadown to Ballymena on the day of the killing.

Djalo was then observed purchasing a box of disposable gloves before the vehicle was sited close to the scene of the murder, according to the prosecution.

DNA analysis of blood found inside the car has confirmed that it was from the victim.

The court heard that prior to Mr Hamilton’s death the resident of another flat in the area was contacted about a burglary incident.

A woman associated with the defendant allegedly made a demand for that individual to return stolen items or else he “wouldn’t be walking for much longer”.

According to a witness in the investigation, Djalo then revealed in a phone call that he was going to the flat in Ballymena.

Later that night he allegedly called again to say: “I f****d up.”

Djalo described how he and his friend “jumped” a man who came out of the flats, Mrs Kennedy contended.

Referring to the witness account, counsel said: “He stated that he slapped the male, but his friend stabbed him. He and his friend then ran to the car and left.

“He stated that it was meant to be the guy that burgled the flat, but it wasn’t. It was the junkies upstairs and they had got the wrong guy.”

Djalo allegedly said he believed the man was still alive when he left, discarding the knife in the countryside.

Mrs Kennedy added: “Police indicate that the catalyst for this offence was a burglary where drugs and cash was stolen.”

The court also heard that Djalo tried to evade arrest by jumping out of a first-floor window.

Opposing his application for bail, the prosecutor claimed the witness is “absolutely petrified” of Djalo, and that he has tried to make contact from prison.

Blaine Nugent, defending, argued that the witness accounts support his client’s case.

“Mr Djalo had an interaction, turned to walk away and at that point the deceased person was still standing on his foot,” the barrister submitted.

“It’s at this point the fourth suspect, the individual who hasn’t been arrested, takes matters into his own hands.”