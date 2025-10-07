A video showed a man hitting a female on the back of the head and he smiled into the camera whilst saying: "That's how you slap a woman boys."

Details were given to Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where David Cahoon (25), of Cypress Drive in Coleraine, appeared via video link from a police station. He is charged with assault on October 5 this year.

A PSNI officer said police responded to a report of an "ongoing domestic" in Ballymoney. A woman had been slapped "with force" to the back of the head by the defendant and her head "flies forward".

The case was adjourned to Coleraine Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google

Police were shown a video which showed the defendant slapping her forcefully to the back of the head. The defendant told police on bodyworn at the scene: "I did slap her on the back of the head."

The officer said when police played the video during an interview the defendant smiled and then laughed.

She said the complainant said she was "terrified" of the defendant. The defendant had 28 previous convictions.

District Judge Nigel Broderick refused bail saying he was concerned about the defendant re-offending and contacting the complainant.

The case was adjourned to Coleraine Magistrates Court on November 3.