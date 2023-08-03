Several lines of enquiry are being pursued by police in the Chloe Mitchell murder investigation in Ballymena, a court heard.

Details emerged as Brandon Rainey (26), with an address listed as James Street in Ballymena, who is charged with murdering 21-year-old Chloe between June 2-5 this year, appeared via video link from prison where he has been on remand.

Searches for Chloe Mitchell had taken place in the Ballymena area in June. She was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday, June 3, in Ballymena town centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police launched a murder investigation after human remains were found in the Ballymena area. A property in the James Street area was cordoned off by police.

Chloe Mitchell. Photo submitted by PSNI

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court, on Thursday, they were asking for Rainey's case to be adjourned for four weeks. She said she could provide an update saying there "had been an issue raised on the last occasion about the forensic report in relation to the blood".

The prosecutor added: "I can indicate that it is hoped that an initial report will be available in September time. There will be further subsequent reports to be prepared.

"In respect of the defendant's phone it has been subjected to examination and a full evidential download has been requested and is awaited from the cyber support unit."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The prosecutor added: "There are a number of lines of enquiry that are still outstanding and police are still gathering witness statements and viewing CCTV. A full file will require some time. It is still very much a live investigation".