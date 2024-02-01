Crack cocaine addict who committed string of shoplifting is jailed for six months
Stevie Brown (22), with an address listed as Shanlieve in Ballymena, appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison. On July 4 last year he stole goods worth £505 from The Range in Ballymena.
On July 12 last year he received stolen goods including vapes which were stolen from what was described on the charge sheet as 'The Ciggy Shop,' in Ballymena. On August 4 last year he stole a bottle of Jack Daniel's worth £26 from Tesco in Ballymena.
When spoken to by police, the defendant said he drank the bottle "in one go". He took goods worth £72 from Co-op in Ballymena on September 16 last year.
On October 15, November 10 and November 21 last year he took alcohol including 'Bubblegum Vodka' from Sainsbury's in Ballymena. On November 27 last year he took 'Red Bull' and items worth £43 and a shopping basket from The Phoenix.
He is also accused of attempting to steal meat worth over £40 from The Phoenix shop in Ballymena on January 13 this year. Also on that day he is charged with assaulting a male; being disorderly; assaulting four police officers and resisting one of the officers. That case was adjourned to February 27.
A defence lawyer said Brown was addicted to crack cocaine and the thefts were aimed at "getting quick funds to address that downward spiral".