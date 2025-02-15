A man has been charged with a number of offences including hijacking and kidnapping following an incident at Craigavon Area Hospital last month.

The 45-year-old is due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court (sitting in Lisburn) this morning.

He is accused of several offences including hijacking, threats to kill, kidnapping and assault on police.

The charges follow the hijacking of a Volkswagen Polo at Craigavon Area Hospital on January 25.

Police said that, as is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.