A drug addict, who was caught with heroin and cocaine among other drugs, has been sent to jail for a total of six months.

Carlos Da Costa, aged 57, from Park Road, Portadown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court last Wednesday (October 4) charged with two counts of possession of a Class A drug, namely heroin and cocaine and two counts of possession of a Class C drug namely gabapentin and subutex.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

Before he was asked to enter the dock of Craigavon Magistrates Court, District Judge Bernie Kelly asked that prison staff prepare themselves with masks and gloves.

A prosecutor told the court that on February 19, 2023 police searched a house in Park Road, Portadown with a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act. The defendant was present.

During the searches, police seized cocaine and heroin, subutex and gabapentin. Da Costa was cautioned by police at the scene and he made no response when questioned by police. A notebook interview was later carried out by PSNI officers and the defendant made full admissions to the offences.

The prosecutor told the court there was approximately one gram of cocaine with a street value of £50 plus half a gram of heroin with a street value of £40. There were also five gabapentin and one subutex tablets. Da Costa had said they were for himself and for personal use, the court heard.

Da Costa’s barrister Andrew Thompson said his client has been in Northern Ireland for quite some time. He revealed his client had been recently discharged from hospital in September after a very serious respiratory condition.

“He is struggling with addiction. He has always struggled for quite some time,” said Mr Thompson who pointed out his client already has a suspended sentence.

The barrister asked the District Judge to consider an alternative to immediate custody.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “Mr Da Costa, these are serious charges. You are already on a suspended prison sentence for exactly the same offences. The threat of going to prison did not stop you.”

For possession of the gabapentin, Da Costa was sentenced to one month in prison plus the £25 offender’s levy. For each charge of possession of a Class A drug, he was sentenced to three months. He received a further one-month prison term for possession of the subutex. All the periods of custody are to run concurrently with each other.

The district judge said: “Giving you some credit, I am going to reduce the first suspended sentence to one month, and the next two to one of two months. One is reduced by 50 per cent and the other is reduced by 30 per cent. Those two periods of custody are to run consecutively to each other – that makes three months. That will also run consecutively with today which makes a total of six months.”

Mr Thompson requested an appeal but District Judge Kelly said she would not be releasing Da Costa on bail pending appeal.